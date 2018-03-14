Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Facing extended absence
Spurgeon is set to miss at least four weeks after partially tearing his hamstring.
The diminutive blueliner suffered the injury when he crashed into the boards during Tuesday's contest against the Avalanche. Minnesota will struggle to replace Spurgeon, who plays in all situations and has produced nine goals and 37 points in 61 games this campaign. The timeline given for a potential return essentially rules Spurgeon out for the remainder of the regular season, so the Wild will likely give Jonas Brodin an enhanced role down the stretch.
