Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Finds net in second straight

Spurgeon scored a power-play goal on his only shot of the game Tuesday in a 4-0 win over Vegas.

Spurgeon knocked home a loose puck in the first period for his seventh goal of the season. He four goals (three power-play) in his last nine games and has lit the lamp in each of the last two. The 30-year-old has 25 points in 49 games with a minus-7 rating.