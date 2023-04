Spurgeon scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Spurgeon ended a four-game point drought with his tally in the last minute of the second period. It held as his career-best third game-winner of the season. The defenseman has 11 goals, 34 points, a plus-32 rating, 147 shots on net and 179 blocked shots through 78 contests overall.