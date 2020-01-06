Wild's Jared Spurgeon: First point since return
Spurgeon picked up an assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flames.
Spurgeon entered Sunday with no points in seven games since returning from a hand injury. The defenseman added two hits and two blocked shots. The Edmonton native has 17 points, 65 blocks and 60 shots on goal in 36 contests this season. He's been known to go on big point runs in the past, but fantasy owners may want to be cautious with deploying the 30-year-old just yet.
