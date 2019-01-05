Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Five points in last two games
Spurgeon scored two goals Saturday in a 4-3 win over Ottawa.
The diminutive defender has put on an offensive show in the last two games. Spurgeon has five points, including three goals, since the calendar turned to 2019. He delivers in spurts, which means he's a better long-term play than trying to time his bursts. Still. Spurgeon is on pace for a possible 40-point season. And that would be a career mark.
