Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Game 1 status likely coming down to warmups
Spurgeon (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for the playoff opener against the Jets on Wednesday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Spurgeon is awaiting medical clearance after his injured hamstring kept him out of the last 12 games of the regular season. He averaged 24:33 of ice time and showcased his two-way skills on the way to 37 points (nine goals, 28 assists) and 127 blocked shots through 61 games.
