Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Game-time call

Spurgeon (hand) will be a game-time decision against Arizona on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Prior to getting hurt, Spurgeon racked up six points in six games, so the Wild are no doubt eager to get him back on the ice. If the veteran is given the green light to play Thursday, he figures to get back to logging 20-25 minutes per night while Brennan Menell will likely be the odd man out on the blue line.