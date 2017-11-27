Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Game-time decision
Spurgeon will be a game-time decision against the Jets on Monday after leaving practice early due to illness, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.
Spurgeon's absence would create a significant hole on the Wild blue line considering he is averaging over 25 minutes of ice time -- including 2:41 on the power play. Matthew Dumba would likely see the biggest uptick in ice if the veteran Spurgeon is unable to give it a go with Mike Reilly slotting into the lineup.
