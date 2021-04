Spurgeon notched an assist and four hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Spurgeon had the secondary assist on a Mats Zuccarello goal late in the third period. With two goals and two helpers in last last five games, Spurgeon is beginning to get back into his scoring form. The 31-year-old defenseman started slow this year, leading to seasonal numbers of 10 points in 33 games. He's added 62 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 36 hits and an even plus-minus rating.