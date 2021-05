Spurgeon recorded two assists, five blocked shots and two shots on net in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Spurgeon had a hand in tallies by Kevin Fiala (power play) and Nick Bjugstad (even strength) in the Wild's three-goal third period. The 31-year-old Spurgeon had been silenced offensively through the first five games of the series. Spurgeon has posted two helpers, a minus-4 rating, six shots on net, nine hits and 18 blocked shots in six playoff outings.