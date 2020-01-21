Play

Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Generates two points in loss

Spurgeon scored a goal, dished an assist and fired four shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Both of Spurgeon's points came on the power play. The blueliner has amassed four points in his last three games. He's up to 21 points (seven on the power play) and 70 shots in 42 appearances.

