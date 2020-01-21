Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Generates two points in loss
Spurgeon scored a goal, dished an assist and fired four shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.
Both of Spurgeon's points came on the power play. The blueliner has amassed four points in his last three games. He's up to 21 points (seven on the power play) and 70 shots in 42 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.