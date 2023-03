Spurgeon logged an assist and six shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Spurgeon helped out on a Mats Zuccarello tally in the first period. Over his last 12 contests, Spurgeon has produced a goal and five assists. The 33-year-old defenseman is up to 10 goals, 20 helpers, a plus-31 rating, 132 shots on net and 166 blocked shots through 67 outings overall.