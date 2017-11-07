Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Gets assist in loss

Spurgeon notched his eighth assist as his team fell 5-3 to Boston on Monday.

At eight assists now, Spurgeon remains a solid weapon for his fantasy owners. He's second on the Wild in ice time at 26:45, and that's a large reason he's had so many opportunities to cash in on.

