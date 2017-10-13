Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Gets second assist Thursday
Spurgeon had an assist and six shots on goal in Thursday's win over Chicago.
Spurgeon is off to a strong start to the season with two assists in three games. He's also logging heaving time on the power play by averaging 2:38 per game.
