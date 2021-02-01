Spurgeon collected an assist and fired three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Spurgeon set up Victor Rask for a go-ahead goal in the second period. It's been a slow start to 2020-21 for Spurgeon, who has just two helpers in 10 contests. The 31-year-old blueliner has added 15 shots on net, 11 hits and 14 blocked shots, but he's well below his usual scoring pace. With Matt Dumba (lower body) out, Spurgeon could see a slight uptick in ice time that could eventually lead to more offense.