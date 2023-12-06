Spurgeon notched a power-play assist, seven blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Spurgeon is back on track after struggling immediately after his upper-body injury cost him the first month of the campaign. He's picked up an assist in each of the last four games, and three of those helpers have come on the power play, where he's seeing time on the first unit. Spurgeon has added a plus-4 rating, 13 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and six hits through 10 appearances.