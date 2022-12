Spurgeon recorded a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win against the Jets on Tuesday.

Spurgeon's marker was just his third power-play point of the season. He has four goals and 16 points in 34 contests ovarall. His scoring pace is lower than 2021-22, when he finished with 10 goals and 40 points in 65 contests. Part of that could be because he entered the game averaging 1:17 of power-play ice time this season, which is down from 3:02 in 2021-22.