Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Held off scoresheet

Spurgeon failed to register a point in his return from injury against the Blackhawks on Sunday.

Spurgeon -- who had missed nine contests with his groin ailment -- logged 23:20 of ice time, including 1:43 on the power play. The blueliner did manage to tally three hits, a trio of blocks and a minus-1 rating versus Chicago. Prior to getting hurt, the 27-year-old was stuck in a six-game goalless streak -- which has now reached seven with Sunday's outing.