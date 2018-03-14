Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Helped off ice Tuesday
Spurgeon crashed into the boards and had to be helped off the ice by the trainers during Tuesday's game against Colorado.
The collision happened early in the third period, as Spurgeon appeared to lose his edge attempting to receive a pass from Devin Dubnyk, and slid feet first into the boards. The 28-year-old is doubtful to return and should have his status updated by the team before Friday's match against Vegas, and if he isn't able to go, Mathew Dumba figures to move up into his first power-play position.
