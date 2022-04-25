Spurgeon (upper body) will not return to Sunday's tilt with Nashville.
Spurgeon logged just 5:32 of ice time before exiting Sunday's game. With the Wild getting ready for the postseason, the team could be taking extra precautions with its top blueliner. An update on his status should be available before Tuesday's clash with Arizona.
More News
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Two goals including OT winner•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Extends streak with two-point game•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Six straight games with assist•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Nabs helper for fifth straight game•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Assist streak at four games•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Nabs power-play helper in win•