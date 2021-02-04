Spurgeon (upper body) was placed in the league's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Spurgeon was already dealing with an upper-body issue that he suffered in Tuesday's game, and now he was one of six Wild players placed on the list. The 31-year-old will now need to clear the list before he can return to practice and travel with the team. If Spurgeon is sidelined for Thursday's game against Colorado, Dakota Mermis or Matt Bartkowski will likely take his spot in the lineup.