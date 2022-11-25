Spurgeon leads the Wild in blocked shots with 43 in 19 games this season.

Spurgeon has recorded at least one blocked shot in every game in 2022-23. He's likely to continue to be a great source of blocks throughout the campaign. In terms of points though, he's contributed just a goal and six points this season after finishing 2021-22 with 40 points in 65 contests. Part of the reason his scoring pace has dropped is because he's averaging 1:10 of ice time on the power play this season, which is down from 3:02 per game in 2021-22.