Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Lights lamp Saturday
Spurgeon scored an even-strength goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Kings.
Spurgeon rocketed a quick shot over the glove hand of Cal Petersen in the third period to bring the Wild within two goals. The 30-year-old produced his 12th goal of the campaign, and led his team in ice team Saturday with 23:56. Spurgeon has been a solid contributor from a fantasy perspective with 31 points this campaign, and has a positive outlook going forward, especially considering he's averaged 2:47 of power-play time over his past 10 games.
More News
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Pockets helper Sunday•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Summons hats in hometown•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Finds net in second straight•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Notches two power-play points•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Generates two points in loss•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Opens scoring in rout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.