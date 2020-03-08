Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Lights lamp Saturday

Spurgeon scored an even-strength goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Kings.

Spurgeon rocketed a quick shot over the glove hand of Cal Petersen in the third period to bring the Wild within two goals. The 30-year-old produced his 12th goal of the campaign, and led his team in ice team Saturday with 23:56. Spurgeon has been a solid contributor from a fantasy perspective with 31 points this campaign, and has a positive outlook going forward, especially considering he's averaged 2:47 of power-play time over his past 10 games.