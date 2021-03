Spurgeon scored two goals, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

He gave the Wild leads of 1-0 and 2-1 in the first period, an impressive performance considering the veteran blueliner came into the game with only one goal on the season. Spurgeon has been well off his usual scoring pace in general this year, and despite Wednesday's production he has only nine points through 30 games.