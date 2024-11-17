Spurgeon produced an assist, three shots on goal, five blocked shots and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

Spurgeon has a helper in each of the last two contests after going four games without a point. The 34-year-old defenseman has struggled to carve out much offense this season, though it doesn't help that he missed six games due to a lower-body injury in October. Spurgeon is now at five helpers, 22 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, eight hits and a plus-3 rating over 11 appearances. That matches his point total from 16 outings in 2023-24, a season which was cut short by multiple injuries that required surgery.