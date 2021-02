Spurgeon produced an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Spurgeon collected the secondary assist on Mats Zuccarello's opening tally at 15:07 of the first period. The 31-year-old Spurgeon has just three assists, 25 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and 12 hits in 13 outings. He's known to be a better scorer from the blue line, so fantasy managers may want to buy low on him with the hopes that he turns it around as the season progresses.