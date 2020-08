Spurgeon had an assist, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks in Game 4.

Spurgeon went quiet after a three-point outburst in the series opener. The 30-year-old defenseman skated alongside Carson Soucy in Friday's contest -- Spurgeon's regular partner, Ryan Suter, was out with an undisclosed injury. In 2019-20, Spurgeon matched his career high for power-play points with 13. He'll likely play a key role with the man advantage next season, as well.