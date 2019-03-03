Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Matches career high
Spurgeon dished out an even-strength helper and had three blocks in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames.
The assist was Spurgeon's 38th point of the season, which ties his career high season point total. The 29-year-old has gotten in done on both sides of the ice in his last ten games, racking up six points and 19 blocks in 24:45 of average ice time. With 2:14 of average power-play time this season, expect Spurgeon to keep getting opportunities to produce.
