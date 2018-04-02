Wild's Jared Spurgeon: May return for finale

Spurgeon (hamstring) skated Monday, but won't join the team on their trip to California. However, he's likely to meet up with the Wild after their game against the Kings on Thursday, Sarah McLellen of the Star-Tribune reports.

If Spurgeon joins the team after Thursday's game, that could mean that he plays in Minnesota's regular-season finale Saturday against the Sharks. However, since he only started skating again, the Wild probably won't be in a hurry to put him back in the lineup, unless they need to win the finale to make the playoffs.