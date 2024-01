Spurgeon (lower body) was moved to long-term injured reserve Monday, per PuckPedia.

In a corresponding move, Jonas Brodin (upper body) has been activated from LTIR. Spurgeon, who hasn't played since Jan. 2 against Calgary, won't be eligible to return until at least Jan. 27. He has picked up five assists, 21 shots on goal, 29 blocked shots and 12 hits over 16 appearances this season.