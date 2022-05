Spurgeon provided an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Spurgeon helped out on Mats Zuccarello's second-period tally. The assist was Spurgeon's first point in three postseason contests. The defenseman plays a key all-around role for the Wild, which saw him log 40 points, 83 blocked shots and a plus-32 rating in 65 regular-season outings.