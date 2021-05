Spurgeon recorded a power-play assist, five hits and three blocked shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 7.

Spurgeon had the secondary helper on Kirill Kaprizov's second-period tally. In seven playoff outings, Spurgeon managed just three assists (two on the power play), which came in the last two games. The Wild captain also produced a minus-6 rating, 21 blocked shots, 14 hits and seven shots on net, as he was tasked with mostly defensive duties.