Coach Dean Evason said Sunday that Spurgeon (upper body) will travel with the team for their upcoming three-game road trip, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Evason also added that Spurgeon is skating on his own while returning from not only the upper-body injury, but the COVID-19 protocol as well. The Wild blue line is incredibly thin with four players in the COVID-19 protocol and Matt Dumba (lower body) on injured reserve, so Spurgeon would be a huge boost to the lineup. The captain has just two assists this season, but he's averaging 22:13 of ice time on the back end. The 31-year-old's first chance to return to action is Tuesday's game against the Kings.