Spurgeon (upper body) is nearing a return to action after taking part in an option morning skate Tuesday morning, but he won't play in the evening's matchup with the Islanders, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Spurgeon has yet to play this year due to an upper-body injury, but it appears he could be ready to make his season debut in the near future. The 33-year-old defender picked up 11 goals and 34 points, four of which came on the power play, through 79 games last campaign.