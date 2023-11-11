Spurgeon didn't record a point but collected three blocked shots, two hits and a minus-1 rating in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Activated off IR earlier in the day, Spurgeon saw 21:52 in ice time -- second among Minnesota blueliners to Jonas Brodin -- and very nearly sent the game to overtime, but his shot with 10 seconds left in regulation rang off the post behind Devon Levi. Spurgeon also skated on the second power-play unit in his season debut, and with Calen Addison now a Shark, there could be a spot for the 33-year-old on the top unit before long.