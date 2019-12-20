Wild's Jared Spurgeon: No points in return

Spurgeon (hand) blocked two shots and went plus-1 while skating 22:37 in an 8-5 win over the Coyotes on Thursday.

Spurgeon was one of just four Wild players to fail to record a point in the game. The defenseman missed seven games with the injury, but coach Bruce Boudreau didn't hesitate to give the 30-year-old a big chunk of ice time in his return. Deploy Spurgeon as usual going forward.