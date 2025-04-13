Now Playing

Spurgeon (neck) won't play Saturday versus the Canucks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Spurgeon will be forced to miss at least one game after taking a puck to the throat in Friday's contest versus the Flames. The 35-year-old defenseman should be considered day-to-day ahead of the Wild's regular-season finale Tuesday versus the Ducks. Cameron Crotty will enter Saturday's lineup to replace Spurgeon.

