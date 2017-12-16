Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Not quite ready to return

Spurgeon (groin) wasn't on the ice for warmups ahead of Saturday's game against Oilers, Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press reports. Consequently, the defenseman is set to miss his ninth straight game.

All signs point to Spurgeon returning for Sunday evening's road game against the Blackhawks.

