Spurgeon logged an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Stars.

Spurgeon hasn't scored since the Olympic break, earning two assists, 14 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over his last 13 appearances. The 36-year-old defenseman has been able to focus a bit more on the defensive side of play since the Wild have Quinn Hughes and Brock Faber powering the offense from the blue line. Spurgeon is at 19 points, 83 shots on net, 126 blocked shots, 79 hits and a plus-2 rating over 71 appearances this season.