Spurgeon recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.
Spurgeon offered the secondary assist on Kirill Kaprizov's game-tying goal with 52 seconds left in regulation. The 31-year-old Spurgeon has come alive on offense in April -- he put up 10 points in 15 games this month. The Alberta native reached the 20-point mark Thursday, and he's added 83 shots on net, 94 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating in 48 outings this season.
More News
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Picks up pair of points•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Sets up opening tally•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Tallies insurance goal•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Sets up three power-play tallies•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Buries equalizer on power play•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Garners helper Wednesday•