Spurgeon recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Spurgeon offered the secondary assist on Kirill Kaprizov's game-tying goal with 52 seconds left in regulation. The 31-year-old Spurgeon has come alive on offense in April -- he put up 10 points in 15 games this month. The Alberta native reached the 20-point mark Thursday, and he's added 83 shots on net, 94 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating in 48 outings this season.