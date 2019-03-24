Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Notches power-play point
Spurgeon logged 24:40 of ice time and dished out a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
Spurgeon was able to collect his fourth point in his last 10 games, and has 17 hits and blocks in that span. The 29-year-old has been a solid fantasy asset this campaign, racking up 42 points in 76 games. Spurgeon has averaged 3:41 of power-play ice time in his past 10 games, which suggests that more points could be coming.
