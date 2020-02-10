Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Notches two power-play points

Spurgeon scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Spurgeon added five shots, two hits and two PIM in the contest. The defenseman is up to 24 points (10 on the power play), 90 shots, 79 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 48 games. Spurgeon has seven points in his last nine outings, so his recent performances have been solid compared to his struggles earlier in the year.