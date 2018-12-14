Wild's Jared Spurgeon: On career-best scoring pace

Spurgeon recorded two assists and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Spurgeon's racked up multi-point efforts in consecutive games, as the Wild have outscored opponents 12-2 over that stretch. After totaling 38 points in 2016-17 and 37 points last season, the diminutive defenseman's on pace for a career-best 50 this season.