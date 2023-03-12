Spurgeon scored a goal, dished an assist, went plus-2 and blocked three shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Spurgeon reached the 10-goal mark by opening the scoring at 1:44 of the first period, and he added a helper on Matthew Boldy's empty-netter in the third. The tally was Spurgeon's first in 18 games since the All-Star break, and this was his first multi-point effort since Jan. 17. The defenseman is up to 29 points, 126 shots on net, 165 blocked shots and a plus-30 rating through 66 appearances.