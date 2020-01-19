Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Opens scoring in rout

Spurgeon potted a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-0 rout of the Stars.

Spurgeon converted on a pass from Mats Zuccarello at 10:32 of the first period. He's picked up three points in his last six games. The 30-year-old has 19 points, 66 shots on goal, 68 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating in 41 outings overall.