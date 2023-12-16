Spurgeon (lower body) won't play Saturday against Vancouver, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Spurgeon will miss a second straight game with a lower-body issue. The veteran blueliner has four assists and a plus-six rating through 13 contests this season. Daemon Hunt will likely remain in the lineup in Spurgeon's absence.
More News
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Grabs power-play helper•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Nearly plays hero in return•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Set to miss two more•