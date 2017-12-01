Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Out at least two weeks
Spurgeon (groin) will be sidelined for at least two weeks and isn't expected to travel with the Wild for their upcoming three-game road trip, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.
It sounds like Spurgeon will almost certainly miss Minnesota's next four games, and it remains to be seen if he'll be ready to return after that. Although Spurgeon is clearly dealing with a long-term injury, he's still worth holding onto in the majority of season-long fantasy leagues, as he's been highly productive this season, racking up three goals and 15 points in 23 contests. The Wild will likely place Spurgeon on injured reserve in order to open up a roster spot during his absence.
More News
