Spurgeon (upper body) will miss the start of the season and should be considered week-to-week at this time, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Spurgeon was injured Thursday and he may have suffered a shoulder injury. He is not going on long-term injured reserve at this time, but it is definitely a possibility depending on how he heals. Alex Goligoski took his spot at practice Friday, pairing with Jacob Middleton on defense.