Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Overtime hero against Sharks
Spurgeon scored the overtime winner and had an assist Sunday against the Sharks.
Spurgeon continues to play a key role on the Minnesota blueline. The 28-year-old logged 25:13 of ice time in the victory and is now sitting on 32 points (eight goals) in 53 games. His workhorse qualities and offensive awareness make him worth owning in the majority of fantasy settings.
