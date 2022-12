Spurgeon contributed an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Spurgeon is up to 13 points (two goals, 11) assists through 30 games. Minnesota's captain remains a serviceable fantasy option, though it's worth noting that his scoring is down a bit, even by a defenseman's standards. Spurgeon lit the lamp 10 times last season, yet this year his 3.7 shooting percentage is hovering around a career low as measured against 13 years of NHL service time.